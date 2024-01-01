Latto celebrates album release with ‘ATL’-themed party

RCA Records

Latto paid homage to the 2006 film ATL while celebrating the release of her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. She held a party at a location central to the film, the Cascade skating rink, which was decorated with leopard print, candy-painted rides outside the venue and a giant inflatable of Latto’s bum in her favorite pair of leopard print panties. She dressed as Lauren London‘s character, New New, and even reenacted scenes from the movie.

Yung Miami, Luh Tyler, Saucy Santana, Mariah The Scientist and Andrea Kelly were among those who showed up to support Latto. The theme fell in line with the trailer for the album, which was also a reenactment from ATL.

Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea dropped Friday, peaking at #1 on the Apple Music charts. She celebrated the moment by popping a bottle of champagne. “Number one, we did it yo!” she shouts in a clip shared to her socials.

The album is now at #23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.