Latto seemingly gives birth to first child in trailer to ‘Big Mama’ album

Latto’s Big Mama nickname appears to have taken on a deeper meaning, as the rapper seemingly welcomed her first child.

The rapper posted a video on her socials Monday documenting her pregnancy journey. The clip includes her sister and mother reacting to the news that she was expecting, studio sessions for her upcoming album, vacation footage, photo shoots and moments showing the baby kicking her belly. The video also features clips of Sexyy Red, and Usher and his wife predicting the baby would be a girl, as well as 21 Savage, whom many have speculated is the father of Latto’s child. He also appeared in her pregnancy announcement video, though Latto has not publicly identified the baby’s father.

“I was already thinking about naming my album Big Mama and then I found out about you, and it just, everything fell into place,” she says in the video’s voice-over. “It’s so crazy because I thought this was gonna hinder me, like I was worried about making this album sober and being tired and exhausted as my body went through all these changes.”

The footage was filmed throughout different stages of Latto’s pregnancy, with the final clip taken at 37 weeks, and serves as a trailer to her upcoming album. It ends with audio of Latto being encouraged to “push” and “go,” with hospital sounds and monitor beeps in the background.

It’s not clear when Latto gave birth, but she is set to deliver her fourth studio album, Big Mama, on May 29.

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