Law enforcement searches home of LA schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho

(LOS ANGELES) — Law enforcement is executing a court-approved search warrant at the home of Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school district, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in LA.

Sources told ABC News that the case, while under court seal, is considered white-collar and is not related to immigration.

The search was conducted quickly, sources said.

Carvalho has been the district superintendent since 2022, the longest-serving LAUSD superintendent in over two decades.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

