Lawyer: A$AP Rocky not willing to take plea deal in ongoing case, doesn’t want Rihanna anywhere near trial

A$AP Rocky’s ongoing gun case will start with jury selection on Tuesday, his attorney Joseph Tacopina confirmed to Rolling Stone. Rocky has maintained his innocence in the shooting of Terell Ephron, for which he was arrested in November 2021, and currently has no interest in taking a plea deal.

“My client has indicated he’s not willing to take anything. But obviously, I will listen to anything, any offer. And I have an obligation and a duty to relay it to my client, which I will do,” Tacopina said.

“He’s eager to tell his story. He would love the opportunity to do so,” Tacopina added of Rocky. “He’s a good human being, and that would come out if he testifies.”

Tacopina says he believes the evidence, which includes footage of the altercation between Rocky and Ephron, will work in his client’s favor, suggesting the prosecutors’ case was “fundamentally weak” in comparison to his “very, very strong” defense.

Tacopina appeared in court Wednesday, where there was some confusion about how to address Rihanna. While Tacopina referred to her as Rocky’s “common-law wife,” prosecutors argued that she should be referred to as “his significant other or mother of his children.” The judge ultimately ruled in their favor, making the decision to call Rih Rocky’s “significant other.”

Tacopina also mentioned Rocky’s desire to keep his family away from the case. “I know Rocky is very protective of Rihanna and doesn’t want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that’s a family decision they’ll make,” he said. “It’s been something that’s waiting over Rocky’s head and Rihanna and their family’s heads for a while, and we’re just ready. We’re anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him.”

