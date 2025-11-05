LeBron James will skip 2025 Met Gala due to knee injury

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James is benching himself ahead of this year’s Met Gala.

The NBA star, an honorary chair of this year’s star-studded event, announced on social platform X Monday that he won’t be attending due to a knee injury.

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!” he said.

He added, “Hate to miss an historical event!”

James ended his message by saying that his wife, Savannah James, will be there to represent him.

During Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series on April 30, James subbed out after Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo collided with James’ left knee on the court, according to ESPN.

The following day, an MRI revealed that James suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, according to ESPN.

James was announced an honorary co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala in October 2024.

At the time, Vogue also announced Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour as co-chairs.

This year’s Met Gala exhibition and theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

In an Instagram post, Vogue described this year’s theme as “examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora” with the Black dandy as its subject.

This year’s dress code is “Tailored for You,” which is “a nod to the exhibition’s focus on suiting and menswear, from specific silhouettes to various fabrics and accessories — that is purposefully designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” according to a press release.

