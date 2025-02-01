Lecrae, T.I. & Killer Mike pay homage to lost rappers and loved ones in new ‘Headphones’ music video

Lecrae has teamed up with T.I. and Killer Mike for the music video to “Headphones” off his latest album, Reconstruction.

The video finds the rappers reminiscing about the people who had the greatest impact on their lives. In the clip, Lecrae is captured in a vinyl store, where he digs through a crate filled with vinyls from late rappers Tupac, Nipsey Hussle, Takeoff and more. Killer Mike looks through a photo album featuring throwback pictures of him and his loved ones. T.I. then joins the group to share messages for his lost loved ones.

The camera pans to vinyls decorated with posters of more fallen soldiers as each rapper performs their verse.

Lecrae’s “Headphones” music video is now on YouTube. It arrives ahead of Lecrae’s 42-city tour, which kicks off Friday. He’ll be joined by supporting acts Miles Minnick, Gio and Torey D’Shaun.

