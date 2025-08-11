Radio Free KJLH

Legacy Builders

Contests

In celebration of Black Business Month, we’re honoring two incredible Black-owned businesses in Southern California: a Rising Star (1–5 yrs) and a Legacy Trailblazer (6+ yrs).

Know a business that deserves the spotlight? Nominate them for the Legacy Builders Awards. Winners will receive a $5,000 media campaign to help them grow.

Nominations open August 11 and close August 22 at 11:59. Fill out the form below to submit your nomination.


Legacy Builder Award – Rules & Regulations

1. Eligibility:

  • Be 51% or more Black-owned
  • Be located in Southern California
  • Be in business for at least 1 year
  • Have a business license in good standing
  • Have an active website or social media page

2. Categories:

  • Rising Star : For new businesses that have been open for 1 to 5 years
  • Legacy Trailblazer: For experienced businesses that have been open for 6 or more years

3. Important Dates

  • Applications Open: August 11, 2025
  • Applications Close: August 22, 2025
  • Finalists Announced: Week of August 25th

4. Application Deadline:
All nominations must be submitted by August 22, 2025 at 11:59 PM (PST).

5. How to Apply:
Complete the nomination form at kjlhradio.com/legacybuilders.

6. Selection Process:
Winners will be selected by a panel of community and industry leaders based on impact, innovation, and community engagement.

7. Award Details:
Two winners—one in each category:

  • Will be included in a one-week media campaign to bring more people to your business (radio, website, and social media WORTH $5,000 FOR FREE)
  • Will Receive an official Legacy Builder Award plaque

8. One Entry Per Business:
Only one entry per business will be considered.

9. Final Decision:
All decisions by the judging panel are final.