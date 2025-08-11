In celebration of Black Business Month, we’re honoring two incredible Black-owned businesses in Southern California: a Rising Star (1–5 yrs) and a Legacy Trailblazer (6+ yrs).
Know a business that deserves the spotlight? Nominate them for the Legacy Builders Awards. Winners will receive a $5,000 media campaign to help them grow.
Nominations open August 11 and close August 22 at 11:59. Fill out the form below to submit your nomination.
Legacy Builder Award – Rules & Regulations
1. Eligibility:
- Be 51% or more Black-owned
- Be located in Southern California
- Be in business for at least 1 year
- Have a business license in good standing
- Have an active website or social media page
2. Categories:
- Rising Star : For new businesses that have been open for 1 to 5 years
- Legacy Trailblazer: For experienced businesses that have been open for 6 or more years
3. Important Dates
- Applications Open: August 11, 2025
- Applications Close: August 22, 2025
- Finalists Announced: Week of August 25th
4. Application Deadline:
All nominations must be submitted by August 22, 2025 at 11:59 PM (PST).
5. How to Apply:
Complete the nomination form at kjlhradio.com/legacybuilders.
6. Selection Process:
Winners will be selected by a panel of community and industry leaders based on impact, innovation, and community engagement.
7. Award Details:
Two winners—one in each category:
- Will be included in a one-week media campaign to bring more people to your business (radio, website, and social media WORTH $5,000 FOR FREE)
- Will Receive an official Legacy Builder Award plaque
8. One Entry Per Business:
Only one entry per business will be considered.
9. Final Decision:
All decisions by the judging panel are final.