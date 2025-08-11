In celebration of Black Business Month, we’re honoring two incredible Black-owned businesses in Southern California: a Rising Star (1–5 yrs) and a Legacy Trailblazer (6+ yrs).

Know a business that deserves the spotlight? Nominate them for the Legacy Builders Awards. Winners will receive a $5,000 media campaign to help them grow.

Nominations open August 11 and close August 22 at 11:59. Fill out the form below to submit your nomination.