Leon Thomas gives update on ‘Mutt’ follow-up

Leon Thomas has been cooking in the studio, but he hasn’t yet reached the point of putting together the follow-up to his Grammy-winning album, Mutt. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he reveals he has about 30 songs written, with a goal to complete between 60 and 100 before starting a new body of work.

“I’ve got a long laundry list of songs I gotta finish,” he says. “Some of them have been easy to finish while I’m on the road, but I’m doing my best to stay creative because I know this is such a momentous time in my life and it needs to be documented not just through visuals, but also through music.”

He notes he’s been working with a few big-name collaborators who approached him after he took home Grammys for best R&B album and best traditional R&B performance at the 2026 show. One of them is Pharrell, whom he was photographed in a Paris studio.

“I was doing my best not to geek out the whole time,” Leon says. “And also it’s important to be a real creative and be like, ‘Hey man, let’s try this idea. Let’s do that.’ You can’t be a ‘yes man’ in the studio with Pharrell. You got to be real, you know? It was nice creating with him, and he’s just like me, man — he’s a fellow alien in the recording studio. He spoke my language.”

Leon is set to tour with Bruno Mars starting April 10.

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