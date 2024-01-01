Life-threatening heat heading to East Coast as high temperatures continue to rage in the West

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Historic heat is still raging in the West, with life-threatening temperatures baking California to Colorado before the dangerous, triple-digit heat moves to the East Coast.

Las Vegas hit its sixth day in a row of temperatures at or above 115 degrees as the city soared to a scorching 118 degrees on Thursday.

Sacramento, California, reached 113 degrees and Salt Lake City hit 106 on Thursday.

On Friday, temperatures are forecast to soar to 115 degrees in Las Vegas, 116 in Phoenix and 111 in Sacramento.

This weekend, the worst of the heat will stretch from the Southwest into the Rockies and the Plains.

A heat advisory is in effect in Denver, where temperatures over 100 degrees are possible Friday and into the weekend.

An excessive heat watch has been issued as far east as Omaha, Nebraska, where the heat index — what temperature it feels like — could climb to 112 degrees.

Part of that western heat dome will then move farther east, bringing a new heat wave to the East Coast from Sunday through Wednesday.

By Tuesday, the heat index is forecast to jump to 101 degrees in Atlanta and New York City; 105 degrees in Philadelphia; and 107 degrees in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Record highs are possible next week from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., to New Hampshire.

