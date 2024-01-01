Lil Baby helps team score ‘Touchdown’ in new music video

Courtesy of Quality Control Music/Motown

Lil Baby takes on the role of a quarterback in his new video for “Touchdown.” Directed by Gerald Victor, the clip captures Lil Baby on the football field, where he leads his team to a W. He also portrays the team’s coach, a sports analyst commentating on the game and, of course, appears in some scenes as his true self, performing the lyrics to the track.

“Got the streets in a lock, I done conquered that s***/ Got the ball in my hand, I can’t fumble this s***,” Baby melodiously raps on the chorus. “He get hit stick, I get touchdown.”

The video is now available to watch on YouTube, with the song set to appear on Baby’s upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), which includes teased features Future, Young Thug and Rod Wave.

Lil Baby & Friends are set to take the stage Saturday in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where Baby will perform songs from his catalog. He’ll be joined by a star-studded group of guests.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

