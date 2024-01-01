Lil Baby returns from ‘darkest period of my life’ with two new singles

Quality Control Music/Motown

It’s been a tough few years for Lil Baby, but he’s back with some new music. He’s dropped two new tracks, “5 AM” and “Insecurities,” as well as new music videos for each.

In “5 AM,” he reflects on his success, and how he grapples with the negative effects and feelings associated with his achievements and material wealth. “How you managed to get everything you want and still ain’t happy?” he raps on the track.

In “Insecurities,” Baby addresses a woman, telling her how and why he’s the best man for her. “I provide for you, never lie to you, keep you right out the mix,” he raps. “A couple insecurities, I even fell in love with all your flaws.”

In a post on social media, Baby said “it’s that time” he return, noting, “This Run Will Be Totally Different !!”

“I Had The Darkest Period Of My Life These Last Two Years But I Stayed Down And Overcame That S***,” he said. “Now I’m Back To Fuccin S*** Up As Usual… , Sincerely Wham !! Who Hard As Me.”

WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is believed to be the title of Baby’s new album, which he teased was coming in “5 AM.”

“Even my mama be asking me where is the album, we want it,” he raps. “Had to get on my business and tighten my mental, I’m coming.”

(Videos include uncensored profanity.)

