Lil Baby reveals he was with Young Thug two hours before RICO arrest

Young Thug‘s RICO arrest in 2022 hits different for Lil Baby not only because Thugger’s his friend, but because he had just left the house when police arrived.

“I could’ve been with him,” Baby said while on Lil Yachty‘s A Safe Place podcast. “I was at his house the same day. Thank God. I just happened to leave two hours earlier.”

Having an experience like that will “f*** your head up more than anything,” but Baby noted it made him feel like he had to “see bro go through this.”

“That s*** really could’ve been me. N**** had to change they whole life around,” said Baby, explaining his friendship with Thug goes beyond his rap career. “These are my everyday — these are n***** I grew up with,” he said, noting he’s “definitely happy” about Thug’s return.

Thug was arrested in May 2022 in connection with a RICO indictment that also led to Gunna‘s arrest. Gunna entered an Alford plea to a racketeering charge that December, later denying accusations that he snitched to avoid jail time. Thug was then released earlier this year after taking a plea deal.

Speaking to Charlamagne tha God, Baby said he “ain’t got no relationship” with Gunna. When asked it they’d ever work together on a song, Baby responded, “I don’t see that happening.”

