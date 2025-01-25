Lil Baby reveals Young Thug wants in on upcoming mixtape with Future

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Lil Baby just released WHAM and its deluxe, but he has more music on the way, including a mixtape with Future that Young Thug wants to be a part of.

“WHAM album, Dominique album, Can’t Be F****ed With tape — a compilation remember I was telling you I got that coming,” he responded when asked by Spotify’s Rap Caviar about his projects for 2025. “Me and Future was working on a joint tape. We damn near got the joint tape done. [Young Thug] came home, he ain’t going for that.”

According to Baby, the idea for the mixtape actually came from Thug, who shared it with him while in prison.

“When he was in jail, he said, ‘Call Pluto, I want y’all to do a tape together.’ It was completely Thug idea. … He damn near named the tape and everything. This is before he got out,” Baby recalls. “Now when he got out, he like, ‘S***, I’m on the tape.’ So, we might got something big in store on that.”

He adds they’ve already recorded 10 songs together following Thugger’s release from prison on Halloween.

WHAM came out on Jan. 3, followed by its deluxe, which is only available for purchase on Baby’s webstore. Dominique is set to drop sometime in February.

“Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on,” Baby previously said on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast. “I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience.”

