Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Sexyy Red and more to perform at Big Meech Welcome Back concert

An event is being thrown to celebrate Big Meech‘s release from prison. The Big Meech Welcome Back Legacy Concert will take place Feb. 13, featuring performances from big names in hip-hop.

Lil Baby, Rick Ross, 21 Savage and Sexyy Red are among those on the star-studded lineup, which also includes Kodak Black, MoneyBagg Yo, BossMan Dlow, Tee Grizzley, Boosie, 42 Dugg and Est Gee.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at seatgeek.com. More artists will be announced at a later date.

Big Meech, born Demetrius Flenory, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted in 2008 on several counts of criminal conspiracy and money laundering as a leader of the Black Mafia Family enterprise. His sentence was reduced by 32 months.

