Lil Baby says *this* was the most exciting song to record on ‘WHAM’

Quality Control Music/Motown

Of all the songs on Lil Baby‘s #1 album WHAM, the most exciting for him to record was “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” featuring Future and Young Thug. He tells Complex it had everything to do with the energy in the room rather than his performance on the track.

“Thug had just come home, and everybody was in the room,” he said. “It was just a whole different energy. I don’t feel like that’s my best verse, but just the most exciting to me.”

Baby released WHAM on Jan. 3, followed by a deluxe featuring four bonus tracks. On it, he talks about his “young n**** street s***” in the hope that people will take him seriously.

“What I hope to accomplish out of this WHAM album that just came out is, I kind of feel like people be having me f****** up. So in this album, it’s kind of like, ‘Hey stop playing with me,'” he says, later adding people will “get a chance to listen and really get into it and just be like, ‘OK, Baby back in the music again.'”

As previously reported, Lil Baby will release an album titled Dominique, after his birth name, Dominique Armani Jones, in February. He says it was supposed to drop first, but he thought it would be better to “bring the fans along” as he showed through the music the transition from Lil Baby to Dominique, with WHAM being a persona he created to represent the phase between the two.

Baby says Dominique is “more heartfelt and more direct with talking about certain subjects” and displays “more of a grown sound.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.