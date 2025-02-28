Lil Baby’s laywers deny his involvement in teen murders, call accusations ‘complete and total nonsense’

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIREAID

Lil Baby‘s lawyers have responded to accusations from Atlanta police that his “cowardly acts” resulted in the murders of two teens. During a recent press conference, Atlanta Police Homicide Cmdr. Ralph Woolfolk alleged Baby decided to film a music video at “a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been.” The shootings that took place there, he said, started a gang war that led to the murders of Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman.

“To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his home town [sic], a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful,” Baby’s attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg told TMZ, arguing the accusations were “complete and total nonsense.” “Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual.”

They contended that Baby “had absolutely no involvement” in the shooting and said the Atlanta police were “unprofessional, unethical and shameful” in how they treated him. They also shared that Lil Baby is devastated because the violence took place in the neighborhood where he grew up.

