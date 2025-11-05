Lil Durk’s new album consists of some ‘Deep Thoughts’

Alamo Records, LLC/Sony Music Entertainment

Lil Durk is sharing some Deep Thoughts on his new album, released while he’s behind bars.

The project was pieced together with help from his management team. It boast 20 tracks and features Future, Lil Baby, Hunxho and Jhené Aiko. All the collaborations were completed before Durk was arrested on federal murder-for-hire charges in connection to a shooting that allegedly targeted Quando Rondo but killed another person.

“I WASN’T GON PUT THIS OUT BUT THEN I REMEMBERED THE STREETS NEED THIS. NOT BEING OUTSIDE WITH Y’ALL WHEN I DROP IS HARD, BUT I KNOW I WILL FEEL Y’ALL LOVE AND ENERGY THROUGH THESE WALLS,” Durk wrote in a post on social platform X. “THANK Y’ALL FOR ROCKING WITH ME THROUGH EVERYTHING. I TELL THESE STORIES SO OUR VOICE IS NEVER LOST. I’M COMING HOME SOON STRONGER THAN EVER. INSHALLAH, THE VOICE LOVE, DURK.”

He’s released a mini-doc to accompany Deep Thoughts, giving fans a glimpse of what it was like putting the album together.

“It’s gonna be more than just is a song good or great? You gotta be like, ‘Boy, the album is nominated for a Grammy.’ We gotta start thinking in that box and get out the little box of thinking,” Durk shared from his studio. “This s*** deeper than that. This s*** really Deep Thoughts.”

The album arrives after Durk received 53 new RIAA certifications, earning the most hip-hop certifications so far in 2025. Those certifications were for the double Platinum albums 7220 and Just Cause Ya’ll Waited 2; the five-times Platinum single “Broadway Girls” with Morgan Wallen; and “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, which was certified four-times Platinum alongside “3 Headed Goat” with Lil Baby and Polo G.

