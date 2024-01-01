Lil Jon, Common and Patti LaBelle perform at Democratic National Convention

ABC/MICHAEL LE BRECHT

Night two of the Democratic National Convention took place Tuesday at Chicago’s United Center, and Lil Jon and Common took the stage to perform in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Lil Jon surprised the crowd, popping out when Georgia was asked to cast its vote. He appeared alongside the delegation, which announced they would cast their votes in favor of Harris during the ceremonial roll call.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president,” he said, before getting into his song “Turn Down for What.” He eventually led the crowd to chant, “We’re not going back! We’re not going back!” and transitioned into “Get Low,” with the lyrics updated to say, “VP Harris to the Walz!”

Common also tweaked some of his lyrics for the DNC, which marked his second time performing at the convention following his virtual appearance in 2020. While performing his song “Fortunate” from his joint album with Pete Rock, he rapped, “We fortunate, y’all, for Kamala Harris.” Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds joined him for the performance.

Patti LaBelle then graced the stage, singing “You Are My Friend” during the in memoriam segment of the night.

The DNC also included speeches from keynote speakers, including Bernie Sanders, Barack and Michelle Obama and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us” play as he declared his support for the Harris/Walz ticket.

