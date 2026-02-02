Lil Jon’s family asks for privacy, continued prayers after his son Nathan Smith reported missing

The Milton Police Department in Milton, Georgia, has issued a missing person alert for Nathan Smith, the 27-year-old son of Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, Nathan is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has short black hair. He was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. ET after running out of his house. Authorities say he left on foot without a phone and warn that he “may be disoriented and in need of assistance,” noting his family is concerned for his well-being.

“The family is asking for privacy at this time,” a representative for Lil Jon said in a statement to ABC News. “We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you.”

Anyone with information or tips that could help locate Nathan is asked to contact the Milton Police Department.

Nathan, Lil Jon’s son with ex-wife Nicole Smith, has followed in his father’s footsteps as a DJ named Young Slade. “When my son graduated from DJ academy, I teared up to see him following in my footsteps,” Lil Jon told Huff Post in 2014, one of the few times he has spoken publicly about his son.

Nathan has discussed his father’s legacy on several occasions, most notably as a cast member on MTV Family Legacy in 2025. That same year, the two appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

