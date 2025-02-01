Lil Nas X faces 4 felony charges after Los Angeles arrest

Four felony charges have been filed against rapper Lil Nas X following his arrest in Los Angeles on Aug. 21.

The “Old Town Road” singer, born Montero Lamar Hill, was charged Monday with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Van Nuys, California.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

