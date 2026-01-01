Lil Nas X granted mental health diversion in connection with 2025 arrest

Lil Nas X has caught a break in court.

KABC-TV reports that on Monday, a court granted the rapper mental health diversion for two years, after an incident last year in which the artist — who was walking down Ventura Boulevard in nothing but underwear and cowboy boots — was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He was jailed, and later pleaded not guilty. He was subsequently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

If Nas, born Montero Hill, completes the diversion program and doesn’t break the law for two years, the charges could be dismissed, a judge said Monday.

According to KABC, after the hearing, the Grammy winner said, “I’m thankful. Just very thankful. It could have been much worse.”

His next court date is July 29.

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