Lil Wayne adds dates to tour celebrating more than 20 years of ‘Tha Carter’ series

The celebration of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter series continues, as he has added a new set of shows to his tour due to overwhelming demand.

The new leg is scheduled to begin June 30 and run through Oct. 23. Cities on the itinerary include Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, and Raleigh, among others. This time around, he’ll be joined by 2 Chainz, while The Game, who is celebrating over 20 years of his Documentary album, will support on select dates.

A Citi presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by an artist presale at noon local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com.

Early buyers will have access to a special 2-for-$75 ticket offer, available while supplies last.

The tour celebrates more than 20 years of Wayne’s Tha Carter series, which began in 2004. Six installments have been released over the years, including Tha Carter II (2005), Tha Carter III (2008), Tha Carter IV (2011), Tha Carter V (2018) and Tha Carter VI (2025).

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