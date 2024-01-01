Lil Wayne announces 2024 Lil’ WeezyAna Fest

Lil Wayne is bringing back his Lil’ WeezyAna Fest. This year the event will take place Nov. 2 at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, with performances from Rob49 and Mannie Fresh, and a special reunion of the Hot Boys: Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G. & Turk.

“Lil Wayne embodies the spirit of New Orleans, and Lil’ WeezyAna Fest is a stellar showcase of the city’s dynamic and flourishing music scene,” said Brandon Pankey, vice president of business development & operations at Live Nation Urban, in a statement. “Live Nation Urban celebrates this amazing event and is proud to continue to partner and cultivate the growth of this festival for years to come.”

The artist presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT/12 p.m. CT, while general tickets go on sale on Sept. 6 at 8 a.m. PT/10 a.m. CT. More artists will be announced at a later date.

