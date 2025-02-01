Lil Wayne shouts out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement

Lil Wayne was among the many celebrities who took the time to congratulate pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on their engagement.

In fan-captured video from the rapper’s Kansas City show Tuesday night, the cardigan-wearing Wayne told the crowd, “I’m dressed in spirit. The spirit of my man Travis and my girl, you already know, Taylor. Traylor! That’s what we call them. Congratulations.”

Wayne headlined Travis’ music festival, Kelce Jam, last year, though he isn’t a big fan of the Chiefs. Back in January, he accused the team of cheating. “It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat,” he wrote on X. “Just win baby.”

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of the moment and writing in the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.