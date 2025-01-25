Lil Wayne & The Roots, Burna Boy, Babyface and more tapped for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

ABC

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s celebration of music and culture will continue this spring with help from artists including Lil Wayne & The Roots, Burna Boy and Babyface.

They’ve been tapped to perform at the annual festival, taking place over eights days at the Fair Grounds Race Course starting April 24. They’ll be hitting the stage on the first weekend of the event (April 24-27), as will Big Freedia, PJ Morton and Gladys Knight.

The second weekend (May 1-4) will see performances from Bryson Tiller, Patti LaBelle, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Maze honoring Frankie Beverly and more.

Weekend passes and VIP packages for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are currently on sale at www.nojazzfest.com, with single-day tickets becoming available at a future date. The full lineup and more information can be found at NOJazzFest.com.

