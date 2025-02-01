Lil Yachty faces backlash for George Floyd lyric in unreleased song

Lil Yachty is at the receiving end of backlash following a reference to George Floyd in an unreleased song. He had previewed the song during a recent appearance on PlaqueBoyMax‘s livestream. On it, he was heard rapping, “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”

Yachty’s song has been met with a slew of comments expressing disappointment for his choice of lyrics. Among those who reacted to the post was Floyd’s friend and former NBA player Stephen Jackson.

“Im just trying not to pay attention to you idiots, it’s just hard bro,” Jackson said on social media. “Lil Yachty, bro. You been wack, my n****. But you think you saying George Floyd’s name, and trying to use his name in a bar, that’s gonna make people like your wack-a** music, my n****? That s*** weak.”

“Y’all the only era that feel like demeaning the dead and saying that s*** is cool,” he continued, before letting Yachty know “the whole third ward and the whole Houston, Texas” is supporting Floyd. “Don’t ever say his name, bro. None of y’all knew G. Nothing about him.”

Jackson later hopped on his Instagram Story to share that he removed his previous post after a conversation with Yachty in which they both exchanged apologies. “He understands the outrage…I said some things because I just don’t get how people can demean dead people…we don’t need to start bringing back integrity in everything we say,” he said, adding he salutes Yachty for taking accountability.

Floyd was killed in May 2020 by police officers in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced to prison. Three other officers were found guilty of related charges and sentenced to prison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.