Lil Yachty launches additive-free tequila seltzer, Yacht Water

Lil Yachty doesn’t like the taste of alcohol, so he decided to create his own. Yacht Water, made in partnership with Quality Control manager Coach K and Sneaky Pete Spirits, was inspired by the ranch water cocktail. It’s an additive-free drink with four ingredients: sparkling water, key lime juice, sea salt and Reposado tequila. It’s now available in key lime, jalapeño and sunrise flavors.

“Hello guys, Yachty here. For those who may know me, I’m sure you guys know I don’t really enjoy alcohol but honestly it’s not that I don’t want to,” Yachty says in an ad for Yachty Water while frowning at a variety of drinks that are eventually pulled away from him. “I just don’t like the taste, like I tried ’em all, and let’s just say that don’t make me want to drink.”

“I wanted something better. I wanted something that tastes good. So I made Yacht Water,” he continues. “We made this drink the way it should be. Really f****** good.”

He then clarifies that he’s not a paid sponsor of Yacht Water, but the owner of the company. “I did this for us,” he says of the drink, which is marketed as “The Official Drink of Drinking.”

The tequila seltzer, with 5.8% alcohol per 12-ounce can, is s currently being sold at select retailers. More information can be found on drinkyachtwater.com/. (Video includes uncensored profanity.)

