Lil Yachty says he’s getting off the internet: “I’m deleting the apps off my phone”

Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images

Lil Yachty is over the internet. In an Instagram Live Thursday, he revealed that with the exception of his podcast, he’s stepping away from the internet.

“I’m not doing no more talking,” Yachty said. “I don’t got s*** else to say. I’m gone off this internet s***. I think I’m gone for the rest of the year. I swear to God. I ain’t got s*** else to say. Contracted to do this podcast s***, unfortunately contracted to, but I ain’t posting no more s***. I ain’t posting no fits. I’m deleting the apps off my phone. I swear to God … I’m not tweeting, I’m minding my f****** business.”

Yachty’s announcement also follows his comments on New York fashion, which have since been met with backlash.

“I feel like New York didn’t have this, like … I don’t want to say identity,” Boat said in a deleted episode of his Safe Place podcast. “Y’all are so clearly separated now. As far as like, everyone used to just kinda copy Atlanta.”

It also comes after his appearance on the Flagrant Podcast, where he discussed the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Jay-Z’s discography.

“I think people are hating on Drake because he’s the guy,” Lil Yachty said. “All the records, all the numbers. He’s the one.”

He then revealed he just recently listened to Jay-Z’s The Black Album and Reasonable Doubt, saying Hov’s “an insane lyricist … I think the s*** he talks about it’s like s*** most people never actually get to experience in life.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.