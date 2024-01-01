Linda McMahon’s background as Trump’s pick for education secretary

Henrik5000/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Linda McMahon’s background — in both education and as a co-founder of sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. — has come under scrutiny since President-elect Donald Trump named her as his pick to lead the Department of Education on Tuesday.

McMahon is a longtime ally of Trump who served as his transition co-chair and the former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Though she is primarily known for founding and leading the WWE, she has had several stints in education — starting with her nomination to the Connecticut State Board of Education in 2009.

At the confirmation hearing in 2009, she said education was her passion and that her work as CEO of the WWE taught her “firsthand the skills Connecticut students need to obtain through education to be successful.”

She said that youth-oriented programs at WWE — such as the GET R.E.A.L. Program, which brought WWE stars into schools to teach students messages about “Respect, Education, Achievement and Leadership” — were examples of her past educational pursuits.

However, McMahon had written on her board application that she had a degree in education, even though her degree from East Carolina University was in French, according to local reports from that period. Her spokesman at the time called it an “honest mistake” in the Connecticut Post.

Regardless, McMahon stepped down from her post on the Connecticut State Board of Education — and her position as CEO of WWE — shortly after, in 2010, to run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

On her 2010 campaign website, she signaled support for “competition and choice through charter schools” and “secondary school reform” — a position that is reflected in her views today.

“I believe in local control. I am an advocate for choice through charter schools,” her campaign website at the time stated.

She lost that race, as well as her second attempt in 2012.

Other forays into education included her role as a member of the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University. She was on the board from January 2004 to February 2017. She returned after serving in Trumps first administration, in 2021.

McMahon also co-founded the conservative research group America First Policy Institute in April 2021, which says its mission is to “provide sound research and carefully crafted policy recommendations to advance the America First agenda,” according to a press release.

During that time, McMahon vouched to expand Pell Grant access for short-term workforce training programs.

“The country is facing a historic labor shortage, and a multiyear degree program is not necessary for many Americans to obtain high-paying, fulfilling careers,” said McMahon.

While announcing her as his choice as secretary of education, Trump said McMahon “will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America.”

The nomination was criticized by the National Education Association, which argued that her “only mission is to eliminate the Department of Education and take away taxpayer dollars from public schools, where 90% of students — and 95% of students with disabilities — learn, and give them to unaccountable and discriminatory private schools.”

According to his Agenda47 policy platform, Trump’s top education priorities do include eliminating the Department of Education. They also include expanding school voucher programs and giving more power to parents in classrooms.

School “choice” has been a key proponent of conservative education policy in recent years, aiming to expand “education savings” policies so that families can redirect public school funding toward private schools or homeschooling.

Arizona passed the country’s first of such program in 2011, and at least eight other states have followed its lead: Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia.

However, voters in three states — Nebraska, Kentucky and Colorado — rejected efforts to codify or expand this kind of program.

As head of the Department of Education, McMahon would oversee federal policies impacting millions of students in the U.S.

The purview reaches far beyond curricula. For example, the department investigates the handling of sexual misconduct allegations under Title IX.

At the same time, McMahon’s nomination comes as she and her husband Vince, co-founders of WWE, are facing allegations that they created a culture of tolerating and fostering the alleged sexual abuse against underage “ring boys.”

“Linda McMahon was in the thick of it, acting as Vince’s wife, confidante, co-leader in running the business, and the leader in trying to conceal the sordid underbelly of WWE’s sexual abuse culture,” according to the current lawsuit.

ABC News reached out to both Trump’s and McMahon’s teams for comment.

“This civil lawsuit based upon thirty-plus year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations, and misrepresentations,” said McMahon’s lawyer in a statement to ABC News. “The matter at the time was investigated by company attorneys and the FBI, which found no grounds to continue the investigation.”

“Ms. McMahon will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit and without doubt ultimately succeed,” the statement continued.

On Wednesday, McMahon accepted the president-elect’s nomination and said she is “hopeful” for Senate confirmation, which is a requirement of the role, in a post on X.

McMahon wrote, “I look forward to working collaboratively with students — educators — parents and communities to strengthen our educational system; ensuring every child regardless of their demographics is prepared for a bright future.”

She added: “Thank you for this extraordinary opportunity. I am ready to Serve!”

T. Michelle Murphy contributed to this report.

