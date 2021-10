To all who have been longing for the Disneyland® Resort, KJLH wants to send you to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about.

Magic is that first glimpse of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle covered in festive lights. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Magic is making memories with those you love. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Don’t miss a moment, the holiday celebrations end Jan 9.

Keep it locked on KJLH for a chance to win a 1-day, 1-park family 4 pack of tickets to Disneyland Resort!