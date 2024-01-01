Lizzo plans album about the work she’s done on her “mental & emotional health”

ABC

A few days after saying she was taking a “gap year” and “protecting my peace,” Lizzo was back on Instagram talking about the theme of her next album.

Lizzo, who still appears to be on vacation in Bali, posted a “before and after” video of herself. She wrote, “I wasn’t gonna post this on IG but 2021 me would be soooo proud of 2024 me.”

“And I’m NOT only talking about my body,” she continued. “If yall only KNEWWWW what I’ve done for my mental & emotional health in the last year… wheeeew don’t worry imma write a album about it.”

It’s nice to know an album will be coming, but right now, the Grammy-winning star is focusing on chilling. She also posted a video of herself clubbing, drinking rose spritzers and twerking in a Bali McDonald’s.

The next album the “Good As Hell” singer releases will be the follow-up to 2022’s Special.

