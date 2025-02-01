Lizzo releases new song ‘Still Bad,’ video sequel to ‘Love in Real Life’

Laura Coulson

Welcome to the Lizzo Cinematic Universe.

The singer’s dropped a video for her new song, “Still Bad,” and it’s a sequel to her video for “Love in Real Life.” At the end of that video it’s nighttime and Lizzo is dancing in the street with some zombies when a big white car pulls up. At the start of the new video, it’s morning and Lizzo is sprawled out on the hood of that car, singing about the guy who did her wrong.

“He act like he can’t be replaced/ Well, he gon’ hate to see me leave but love to watch me walk away,” she sings. A woman comes by and throws a bucket of red paint on Lizzo, and suddenly she’s standing in a forest in front of a burning car, with paint — or blood — spattered on her face.

“I don’t need him, I need a drink,” she sings. “Let’s turn this pain into some champagne, baby … after everything/ I’m still surviving and I’m still bad, baby.”

As she walks through the forest, she’s stalked by silver creatures that look like humans crossed with birds, but she ends up dancing with them until finally they all end up in a pond together.

Lizzo talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the new song and her upcoming album, also called Love in Real Life. She said, “I am the best version of Melissa ‘Lizzo‘ Jefferson right now. Not because of anything external or superficial, but because of the work that I’ve done on myself as a human being and the life that I’ve lived.”

“I’m really proud of this version of myself. I cannot wait to just show her to the world and for people to get to know me for real this time.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

