Lizzo tells Gayle King she’s ‘misunderstood’: ‘People don’t understand that I’m always trying to help’

After over a decade in the music industry, Lizzo believes “there’s a long list” of misconceptions about her.

In a clip from her upcoming interview with CBS Mornings, she tells Gayle King, “I think I might be one of the most misunderstood. I think people don’t understand that I’m always trying to help.”

“I think people tone-police me a little bit,” she continues. “I think that they think I’m always complaining or I’m always angry or I’m always shouting. And I’m like, ‘No, I’m talking very calmly and everything that I’m talking about is meant to be helpful.’ And I think that people misunderstand that about me a lot,” she continues.

“They’ll be like, ‘Here comes Lizzo complaining again,’” she adds. “I’m like, ‘I’m not complaining! I’m just shining a light.’ But once I realize that that’s how people are gonna take it, I’ve just decided to stop.”

Instead, Lizzo says she channels her feelings into her music. “Y’all not gonna take it the way I want you to take it — so let me just put it in the music,” she says.

Lizzo’s appearance on CBS Mornings will air Monday on the heels of the release of her new single, “Bitch,” and its accompanying music video. Directed by child., it features Lizzo and her entourage as circus performers.

Bitch, now available for preorder, is set to arrive on June 5.

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