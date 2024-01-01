LL COOL J releases limited-edition skate decks and triptychs in celebration of ‘The Force’ album

LL COOL J, Inc.

LL COOL J is still celebrating his comeback album, The FORCE, hence the release of his limited-edition skate decks and triptychs.

A partnership with THE SKATEROOM, the exclusive line brings together graphics inspired by The FORCE‘s artwork and the artistry of skateboarding culture, according to a release. There are only 200 solo decks and 100 triptychs available, all of which come with a certificate of authenticity complete with LL’s handwritten signature. Proceeds will go toward skate NGOs, building skateparks, and education and skateboarding programs.

“Skateboarding, music, and art are about breaking boundaries and rewriting the rules. Collaborating with THE SKATEROOM on these limited-edition decks honors The FORCE and the culture that made me, while sparking the next wave of creativity,” LL COOL J says in a statement. “These decks are for those bold enough to push what’s possible and make their mark. Let’s ride.”

“At THE SKATEROOM, we believe in the transformative power of art and skateboarding to inspire change,” adds The SKATEROOM founder Charles-Antoine Bodson. “Collaborating with LL COOL J is an incredible honor, as his legacy transcends music and embodies the bold creativity we strive to celebrate. This partnership is about more than skate decks — it’s about bridging communities, empowering youth, and proving that art, music, and skateboarding can create real social impact.”

The limited-edition skate decks and triptychs are now available to purchase, with The FORCE out on digital platforms.

