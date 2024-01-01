Lola Brooke talks showcasing “a different side” on next project

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

“Don’t Play With It” changed Lola Brooke‘s life, making her dreams of hearing a crowd sing her lyrics a cappella come true and allowing her to take care of her mother. But she makes it clear that’s not the only sound she’s capable of making. Speaking to XXL, she says she’s been in the studio and is working on her next project, which will showcase that she’s more than just a rapper.

“On this next project, I’m just experimenting, and I’m showing people that I’m not just an MC or rapper. I’m actually an artist,” she says. “This next project is just showing that I’m an artist, for sure.”

The decision to showcase her overall artistry, Lola adds, is because “that’s not all who I am.”

“It’s a lot more to me … I have a different side of Lola, and I just want to dig deep into it a little bit more and show them the artist side rather than rapper,” she says. “I’m still gonna be rapping, of course, but, you know, it’s always good as an artist to elevate. That’s the point of being an artist is to continue to keep being creative.”

It remains to be seen whether Meek Mill will appear on the album, but Lola does say the two have an unreleased song and have been working together in the studio.

“This is the thing. I should beat Meek up, man, because he put out a snippet of a song that we did together, but we ain’t release it,” Lola jokes. “I’ve been in the studio with him, though, so it’ll be more music.”

“We artists, so this is a hobby for us,” she adds. “Sometimes, we do make music, and it might not come out, but it’s just to sharpen the pen.”

