London Charles describes how ‘Queens Court’ experience was easier than real-life dating

London “Deelishis” Charles continues her journey for love on Queen’s Court season 2, out with a new episode Sunday. The show captures London as she vets 21 men alongside fellow queens Lisa Raye McCoy and K. Michelle — a process she says is easier than dating in the real world.

“You had vets there that were helping you. You had therapists, you had your sister queens, and these were like your accountability partners and they were holding you accountable for at least giving this experience, the dating experience, a chance,” she tells ABC Audio. “So I think it was easier … on the show because you had the proper support.”

Having Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete was also a plus, as they already had experience with one season of the show and were very transparent about their own journey.

“Because they were transparent and open about their relationship … you respect them, you want what they have, or at least you want what we assume they have, which is love and each other,” London says. “They saw what we didn’t see in our self and in the men.”

Though she’s not actively dating now, London says the process has become easier thanks to her experience on the show.

“When I was broken, I just felt like I was damaged, I was unmemorable or something was wrong with me … I was just having all these insecurities about myself,” she says. “And Queen’s Court with Holly and Rodney, it helped me to see myself, appreciate it, respect it and love on me.”

Though she thinks the dating pool sucks, London says it’s possible to find love with God on your side.

“As long as I continue to seek God, then I’ll be able to find that man or that man will be able to find me,” she says.

