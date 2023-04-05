Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Friday , April 7 2023
LA County Fair Ticket Giveaway

Los Angeles County Fair

SPRING INTO FAIR: WHERE FUN BLOOMS!!

Opening Cinco De Mayo, May 5-29 the LA County Fair is the place for kids, families, friends, fun-lovers, attractions, farm animals, students, the inquisitive, concerts, and more.

Enter for your chance to win a family 4 pack, or concert tickets to see War with Tierra, Ohio Players/Rose Royce and Evelyn Champagne King, Chaka Khan with George Benson, OR the Isley Brothers with Lakeside!

For information and special educational details about the Fair go to: lacountyfair.com

For security verification, please enter any random two digit number. For example: 28
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Kindness, Joy, Love & Happiness™