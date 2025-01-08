Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass pushes back against criticism over management of wildfires

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) CalLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has faced questions about her leadership and alleged lack of initial presence during the ongoing wildfires affecting the area.

Bass was away from the city on a planned diplomatic trip to Ghana Tuesday when the Palisades Fire first erupted and has been hit by critics for her leadership during the disaster, particularly from her 2022 Republican mayoral opponent Rick Caruso, who accused her of “abandoning her post” in an interview with Politico.

The mayor, who did post a warning about the storm on social media Monday, declined to respond to a reporter Wednesday who asked why she did not return to the city fast enough and dodged the question again during a news conference Thursday.

“Let me just say, first and foremost, my number one focus, and I think the focus of all of us here with one voice, protect lives, we have to save lives and we have to save homes. Rest assured that …when that is done, when we are safe, when lives have been saved and homes have been saved, we will absolutely do an evaluation to look at what worked, [and] what didn’t work, and to correct or to hold accountable any body, department, individual, etc.,” Bass said. “But my focus right now is on the lives and on the homes.”

Bass, a former U.S. representative who chaired the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations, was part of a four-member presidential delegation attending Tuesday’s inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s president.

She arrived back in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon after the various wildfires already scorched thousands of acres of the county and destroyed homes and businesses.

The mayor told reporters Wednesday that she took the “fastest route back, which included being on a military plane.”

Wildfire experts contend that it was impossible to have enough resources or preparedness for a disaster such as this.

However, some critics have lashed out at the mayor over the budget for the city’s fire department, which saw its funding cut by nearly $17.5 million this fiscal year, records show. However, as the city was negotiating its contract with the fire department, additional funding for the department was set aside in a separate fund until negotiations ended in November, according to records and Bass.

“So, I think it’s most important to understand that we were in tough budgetary times. Everybody knew that, but that the impact of our budget really did not impact what we’ve been going through over the last few days,” she said.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who previously chaired the council’s budget and finance committee, told ABC News that the budget cuts made to the fire department did not reflect $76 million that was in the budget’s unappropriated balance calculation.

The department thus saw a $53 million increase over the previous year once the council approved the updated fire department budget in November, according to the spokesman.

The current fiscal year budget included money to hire 220 Firefighters in three new academy classes at the Valley Recruit Training Academy, according to city documents.

Bass repeatedly noted that the fires are unprecedented, however, she expressed frustration Thursday with reports that firefighters did not have water.

“We also know that fire hydrants are not constructed to deal with this type of massive devastation, and that the number one problem, especially on. … Wednesday, was the fact that we weren’t able to do the air support because of the winds, and so, of course, I am absolutely frustrated by that,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.