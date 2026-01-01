Lucky Daye, Yung Miami and more tapped for ‘Billboard’ R&B Hip-Hop Live

Billboard has brought together a group of R&B and hip-hop stars for its R&B Hip-Hop Live concert, taking place Sept. 10 at New York City’s own Brooklyn Steel during Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Week.

The lineup features Lucky Daye and Yung Miami, as well as rising stars Destin Conrad, Samara Cyn and Skippa.

Tickets are available on live.billboard.com/rbhh. Those signed into the Amazon Music app will have access to a “Fast Entry Lane” that allows them to move to the front of the line. Those without an account will also be able to purchase tickets via a QR code, which will give the option to sign up and receive this benefit.

“Billboard has always been at the epicenter of music and culture,” said Billboard CEO Mike Van in a statement. “As hip-hop, R&B and Caribbean music continue to shape culture around the world, we’re committed to championing the emerging voices, generational artists and passionate fans driving these genres forward.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.