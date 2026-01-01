Ludacris drops out of 2026 Rock the Country festival

Ludacris will no longer perform at the 2026 Rock the Country festival. He dropped out of the lineup days after it was released.

A rep for Rock the Country told Rolling Stone that there was “a mix-up. Lines got crossed, and he wasn’t supposed to be on there.”

As of now, Nelly remains on the bill, which was announced on Monday.

Rock the Country is a country music festival often described as catering to conservative and MAGA audiences. The 2025 iteration saw Donald Trump present headliner Kid Rock. In 2024, Gavin Adcock made an expletive-filled statement against Joe Biden onstage.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.