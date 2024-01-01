Ludacris is giving fans an opportunity to spend family time in his Atlanta mansion

Courtesy of Booking.com

You may know him for telling you to move and get out of the way, but now Ludacris is looking for a few people to move in … at least temporarily.

Luda is the latest host of Booking.com, and he’s giving fans an opportunity to spend some family time at his Atlanta mansion for just $4.04, a nod to the ATL area code. Starting Sept. 3, four guests will get to stay at the location for two nights — and meet Ludacris. Also included is a private screening of Luda’s iconic movies, access to private basketball and tennis courts, dinner at Le Bilboquet and signed copies of Word Of Mouf, Chicken-N-Beer and more.

“I’m excited to be Booking.com’s newest host and welcome guests into my Atlanta home for the ultimate family getaway,” said Ludacris in a statement. “As a dad of four kids myself, family time is incredibly important to me, and I’m thrilled to open my home so guests can create unforgettable memories as a family. I’m all about making it easier for everyone to celebrate life’s special moments, and I appreciate how Booking.com makes it easy for everyone to experience the world. It’s going to be epic!”

Fans can book Ludacris’ Atlanta mansion starting Aug. 28. For more information, including the benefits of booking through the loyalty program Genius, check out booking.com.

