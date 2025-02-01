Ludacris to headline NBA Crossover concert series during All-Star Weekend

Ludacris is headed to Los Angeles for All Star Weekend in February, where he’s set to perform as part of the NBA Crossover concert series. He’s been tapped to headline the 2026 event alongside Shaboozey and K-pop group Cortis, with each artist taking over the Los Angeles Convention Center for a night.

Luda’s show will take place on the second night, Feb. 13, at the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert, following Cortis’ headlining set the night before. Shaboozey will then close out the weekend with a Valentine’s Day performance on Feb. 14.

“This year has been quite a ride, and closing out NBA All-Star Weekend in L.A. really feels special,” Shaboozey said in a statement, according to Billboard. “I’m a big fan of the NBA and I can’t wait to bring my energy to such a legendary city and event.”

Tickets for the Crossover concert series are now available.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.