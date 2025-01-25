Ludacris to perform at On Location Super Bowl LIX pregame parties

Photo by Louis Grasse – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

With Super Bowl LIX coming up on Feb. 9, On Location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL, has tapped Ludacris to help get the party started. He will perform at the pregame parties taking place at Club 67 and Touchdown Club of New Orleans.

“I’m excited to partner with On Location for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans,” Luda said in a statement, per Complex. “On Location always knows how to get the party started at the Super Bowl and I can’t wait to play my hits for the crowd. Super Bowl Sunday energy is unmatched, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to go back-to-back, with this time being a more intimate, exclusive set for On Location guests.”

Rock band The Revivalists is also among the special guests set to perform.

Tickets for the Super Bowl pregame parties are now available for purchase.

Super Bowl LIX will take place Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome, where Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.