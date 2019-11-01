Lupe Fiasco teaching rap for Johns Hopkins University’s hip-hop program

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lupe Fiasco‘s expertise in rap has earned him another position in the world of academia. He’ll now be teaching a rap course as part of Johns Hopkins University’s upcoming hip-hop program.

“Thrilled to share that I’ll be joining the faculty at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute in Fall 2025 as a Distinguished Visiting Professor, teaching Rap as part of the groundbreaking new 4-year Hip Hop Degree Program led by the visionary Professor @wendelpatrickofficialmusic,” he shared on Instagram. “The @peabodyinstitute is one of the oldest music conservatories in America. World renowned for its rigorous training and for producing some of the world’s greatest musicians, and I’m honored to contribute to this legacy doing what I love most, Rap.”

“I’ll continue my teaching at @mit and pursuing my fellowship at @yale while advancing Rap studies and practice into the upper echelons of higher education at large,” Lupe wrote.

John Hopkins’ new Bachelor of Music in Hip Hop program is set to launch at the Peabody Institute in 2025. It’s aimed toward providing students who are turntablists, rappers, beatboxers or producers with “the resources and strengths of Peabody’s industry leading Music Engineering and Technology programs” and “the Conservatory’s long history of excellence in performance training,” the university’s site reads.

Students will have one-on-one time with a private instructor in their area of discipline, offering them the opportunity to “perform, with and for your colleagues, in an environment that encourages experimentation and authenticity.” Students will also learn about “the cultural history and sociopolitical environment in which Hip Hop was born … the genre’s rise in popularity and influence,” some necessary business and career skills and more.

The deadline to apply is Friday.

