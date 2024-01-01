Luther Vandross documentary to debut on New Year’s Day

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The Luther Vandross documentary by Dawn Porter now has a release date. Luther: Never Too Much will debut on CNN New Year’s Day at 8 p.m. ET.

The documentary will chronicle Vandross’ musical journey, from his years in an Apollo Theater house band to his “ascendance to become the indisputable master of the love song,” according to CNN. Archival clips of Luther speaking will be used to tell his story, as will interviews with Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Roberta Flack and more.

“We combed through hundreds of hours of interviews, concert footage and images to develop this one-of-a-kind portrait,” said Porter of Luther: Never Too Much.

The update arrives a year after the doc’s premiere at Sundance Film Festival and its fall release by Giant Pictures. Luther: Never Too Much will air on Max and OWN in 2025.

Ahead of the documentary’s CNN debut, a best-of compilation titled Never Too Much: Greatest Hits will come out on Dec. 13. It will feature Vandross’ rendition of “Michelle” by The Beatles, which just debuted at #27 on Billboard‘s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

