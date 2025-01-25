Mac Miller estate to release film accompanying upcoming ‘Balloonerism’ album

Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

A short film is being released in conjunction with Mac Miller‘s upcoming posthumous album, Balloonerism.

Inspired and based on the music and lyrics of the project, the film “will follow a group of school friends who are transfigured by the music of a chord organ and launched into a shadow world,” reads the movie’s description. “Swallowed by the turtle of time, they must plod through the underbelly of adulthood.”

Balloonerism will premiere Wednesday, with $5 tickets available for screenings in New York City and Mac’s hometown of Pittsburgh. Purchases include limited-edition Balloonerism merch, the proceeds of which will go toward the Mac Miller Fund.

The film will make its international debut in Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Berlin, Sydney, Dublin and Auckland on Thursday. Mac’s new album, Balloonerism, will arrive the following day.

