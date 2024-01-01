Malice says he’s “honored to be back together” with Pusha T for upcoming Clipse album

Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

After nearly 15 years, Clipse is back, and they’re preparing to give fans a brand new work of art. In an interview with People, Malice reveals Pharrell had long been pushing for him and Pusha T to do a comeback album.

“He’s definitely been pushing for it and we always knew in the back of our heads it was always a possibility,” says Malice, who had previously left the group for religious reasons. “So when things just started to take shape, and the timing was right, I think it just came [together] just as it should.”

The break from music, he says, has benefitted him, and fans will hear it in the music.

“The plus side, for me, is that I sat down for a while and took inventory of myself, my life, my own personal evaluations of things, and I think it’s going to benefit the listener and have something more to offer,” Malice continues. “I think it’s a beautiful thing, and I’m honored to be back together with my brother as Clipse.”

According to Pusha, the forthcoming Clipse album will be a full body of work that “isn’t based on looking for the hit or this or that.”

“This is like, come and step into this world and close the door behind you. And I think people are going to get a taste of that and get that feeling again,” he said. “Like I said, that’s not what is being pushed in the new streaming era.”

It will include deep, reflective tracks like their 2024 release, “Birds Don’t Sing.”

“I think our entire thought process is deep,” Malice tells People. “So you’re definitely getting that.”

