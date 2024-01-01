Man allegedly punches pregnant woman, bites medic’s hand in violent Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru carjacking

Facebook / East Haven Police Department

(NEW YORK) — A man has been arrested after allegedly punching a pregnant woman and biting a medic’s hand in a violent carjacking attempt at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Connecticut, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the 28-year-old suspect, later named as William Rodriguez, pulled into the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru store on 704 Foxon Road in East Haven, Connecticut, at 7:44 p.m. and parked his vehicle “directly in front of the victim’s car while she waited at the drive-thru window,” according to a statement from the East Haven Police Department released on Tuesday.

“He then exited his vehicle, entered the victim’s car through the passenger door, and demanded her keys. When the victim refused, Rodriguez began punching her. The victim managed to escape and ran inside Dunkin Donuts to seek help,” authorities said.

A female Dunkin’ Donuts employee who witnessed the attack immediately alerted two male employees who, police said, then “rushed outside, where they confronted Rodriguez, who was struggling to operate the victim’s vehicle.”

The two male Dunkin’ Donuts employees were able to remove Rodriguez from the car and restrain him on the ground until police arrived, law enforcement said.

“Upon officer’s arrival, Rodriguez was taken into custody after a brief struggle. While receiving medical attention from an East Haven Fire Department medic, Rodriguez bit the medic’s hand,” authorities said. “Rodriguez was subsequently transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remained under guard until being transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing.”

It was subsequently discovered that the vehicle Rodriguez was driving, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, had been reported stolen out of New Haven. The New Haven Police Department responded to the scene and took custody of the vehicle for further investigation.

Rodriguez now faces a litany of charges, including breach of peace, assault on emergency medical personnel, robbery in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, assault on a pregnant person, assault in the third degree, interfering with an officer and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Rodriguez is now being held on a $250,000 bond for those charges, as well as multiple outstanding arrest warrants totaling $475,000.00 and two outstanding warrants from CSP Troop A and Troop I.

The East Haven Police Department said they commend “the quick and courageous actions of the Dunkin Donuts employees, who helped bring this dangerous situation under control.”

Rodriguez is now awaiting arraignment and the investigation remains open.

