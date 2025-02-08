Man arrested for murder after 65-year-old roommate’s remains found inside suitcase in East River

WABC

(NEW YORK) — The human remains found in a suitcase floating in the East River last week have been identified as Edwin Echevarria, a 65-year-old Manhattan man, who was allegedly murdered by 23-year-old Christian Miller, who lived at the same address on Columbia Street, police said.

The grisly discovery was made on Feb. 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m. when the NYPD Harbor Unit discovered the remains near Governor’s Island, police said.

The suitcase contained a man’s torso, which was taken to the medical examiner’s office for investigation, police said.

The torso was zipped into a sleeping bag that was stuffed into the suitcase, according to police sources.

The suitcase also contained what appears to be a reusable grocery store-style bag, the sources said.

Police did not immediately say how long the remains were there or how they ended up in the suitcase but have now confirmed that Miller has been arrested and charged with murder.

The two were roommates, according to police, and no other body parts have been recovered, sources said.

No further details regarding the case have been provided and the investigation into the death is currently ongoing.

