Man critically hurt in fall from bleachers at Pirates-Cubs game is identified

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — The baseball fan critically hurt in a 20-foot fall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh has been identified as Kavan Markwood.

Markwood fell from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game on Wednesday night, officials said. The game was briefly halted as emergency crews responded.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said the “incident is being treated as accidental.”

As of Thursday, Markwood remained in critical condition, according to the department of public safety.

Markwood previously attended Walsh University in Ohio.

“The Walsh University community was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving former student Kavan Markwood,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with him, his family, and friends during this very difficult time. We are hoping and praying for a full recovery.”

After attending Walsh, Markwood transferred to Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he was a member of the football team in 2023.

“The Wheeling University Community is heartbroken,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends, and all his loved ones. The Cardinal family is praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he saw the fall as it happened.

“The fact of how it went down. And then laying motionless, while a play is going on … it’s extremely unfortunate. I mean, that’s an understatement,” he told reporters after the game.

Shelton said he wanted to ask “everybody to keep him in their prayers.”

ABC News’ Matthew Holroyd and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

